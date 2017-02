AMMAN Defected Syrian brigadier general Manaf Tlas called on Tuesday for the Syrian military to denounce what he described as crimes committed by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

"I address you...as one of the Syrian Arab Army's sons who reject the criminal behaviour of this corrupt regime. The honourable people in the military would not accept these crimes," Tlas said in a televised statement on al-Arabiya television.

The comments were his first to be aired publicly since Tlas, a member of President Bashar al-Assad's inner circle and a senior officer in the Republican Guards, defected earlier this month.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)