TRIPOLI, Lebanon Five people were killed and more than 50 wounded in overnight clashes in Tripoli between Lebanese gunmen loyal to rival factions in Syria's civil war, doctors and security sources said on Thursday.

Mortar bombs, rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns were used in the clashes. At least 18 people have been killed and more than 170 wounded in the Lebanese city since the latest bout of fighting started on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nazih Saddiq; Editing by John Stonestreet)