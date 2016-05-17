VIENNA Any party to the Syrian war that is found to repeatedly break a shaky ceasefire agreement could risk foregoing the protection of the truce, an international group of diplomats said on Tuesday.

The International Syria Support Group (ISSG), including the United States, Russia, the United Nations and several Western and Arab nations, met in Vienna to discuss how a cessation of hostilities agreement reached in February could be revived.

"Where the (ISSG) co-chairs believe that a party to the cessation of hostilities has engaged in a pattern of persistent non-compliance, the Task Force could refer such behaviour to the ISSG Ministers or those designated by the Ministers to determine appropriate action, including the exclusion of such parties from the arrangements of the cessation and the protection it affords them," the group said in a statement.

