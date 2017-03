ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have detained nine people after twin car bombings which killed 46 people in the Turkish town of Reyhanli near the Syrian border, deputy prime minister Besir Atalay said on Sunday.

Interior Minister Muammer Guler, who was also speaking on Turkish television, said the attacks on Saturday were carried out by a group known to the Turkish authorities and with direct links to Syria's Mukhabarat intelligence agency.

