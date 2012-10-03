Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed international mediator on Syria Lakhdar Brahimi on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in southeastern Turkey, killing at least three people.
"The minister briefed U.N. and Arab League envoy Brahimi on the incident in a telephone call," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.