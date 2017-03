REYHANLI, Turkey All nine people detained over twin car bombings in the Turkish town of Reyhanli that killed 46 people are Turkish citizens, Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said on Sunday.

The town is located on the Syrian border and Syria rejected Turkish accusations on Sunday that it was responsible for the attack.

(Reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan, and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)