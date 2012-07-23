ANKARA Turkey has recalled its consul from the Syrian city of Aleppo, a Foreign Ministry official said on Monday, after battles between insurgents and President Bashar al-Assad's forces near the city's intelligence headquarters.

The move follows a counter-offensive that Syrian government forces launched after a bomb attack killed members of the country's ruling elite last week, a blow Assad's foes called a sign that the end of his grip on power was imminent.

The official said Adnan Kececi crossed into Turkey on Monday morning and would hold consultations on the situation in Syria, without elaborating on whether he would return. Turkey has already withdrawn staff from its embassy in Damascus.

