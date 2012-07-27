ISTANBUL Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday Turkey would not allow what he called "terrorist" groups like the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) or al Qaeda to establish a presence in Syria near the Turkish border.

In a live interview with Kanal 24 television channel, Davutoglu did not specify what steps Turkey would take to prevent activities by such groups along its southeastern border.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey could act against a "terrorist" organisation in northern Syria if it perceived it as a threat - a warning to Kurdish militants believed to be active in the region.

