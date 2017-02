ISTANBUL Turkey's armed forces fired back over the border into Syria on Wednesday after a mortar shell shot from Syria landed just inside Turkey's Hatay border province, the provincial governor's office said.

Nobody was killed or wounded by the mortar shell, the statement said. The military had returned fire from a base in the Turkish border town of Hacipasa, it added.

(Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)