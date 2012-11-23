BEIRUT Syria has denounced Turkey's request that NATO deploy Patriot defence missiles near its border with Syria, making its first response to the move by Ankara earlier this week.

"Syria stresses its condemnation of the Turkish government's latest provocative step," state-run Syria TV on Friday quoted a Foreign Ministry source as saying.

The Patriot system is designed to intercept hostile aircraft or missiles.

Turkey formally made the request after weeks of talks with its NATO allies about how to shore up its 900-km (560-mile) border, where it fears security may deteriorate as the Syrian army fights rebels.

"There is no reason for panic because Syria respects the sovereignty and sanctity of Turkish territory and the interests of the Turkish people," Syria TV quoted the source as saying.

