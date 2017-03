DIYARBAKIR, Turkey One man was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded when they were hit by stray bullets from Syria in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Turkish security sources and health officials said on Wednesday.

The bullets came from the adjacent Syrian town of Ras-al Ain, where Kurdish fighters have been fighting Syrian anti-government rebels since Tuesday. Both the man and the boy were hit on Tuesday, the sources said, adding that the clashes were continuing.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)