BERLIN Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday "all red lines" had been crossed in Syria and criticised international inaction after the opposition accused Syrian government forces of gassing hundreds in a chemical weapons attack.

"All red lines have been crossed but still the U.N. Security Council has not even been able to take a decision. This is a responsibility for the sides who still set these red lines and for all of us," Davutoglu told reporters in Berlin.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall)