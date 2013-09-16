Syrians enter Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian man is escorted by his relatives as they enter Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish warplanes shot down a Syrian helicopter on Monday after it violated Turkish airspace and are continuing to patrol the border, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said.

"Today at 1420 (1120 GMT) an Mi-17 helicopter belonging to Syria violated the Turkish border in the Guvecci area of Yayladagi in Hatay province by 2 km," Arinc told reporters in Ankara after a regular cabinet meeting.

"It was repeatedly warned by our air defence elements. When the violation continued, our planes ... hit the helicopter at 1425 with a missile causing it to fall on Syrian soil."

Turkey, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fiercest critics, has advocated military intervention in Syria and grown frustrated over what it sees as Western indecisiveness.

Turkey, which shares a 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria, is sheltering a quarter of the 2 million people who have fled the Syrian conflict.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)