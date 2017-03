ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media about the deal that has been reached between six world powers and Iran at the International Conference Centre of Geneva in Geneva November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster

DUBAI The foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran called on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Syria before proposed peace talks in Geneva scheduled for January 22.

"All our efforts are to end the conflict and for a ceasefire if possible, even before the Geneva 2 conference takes place," said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a news conference in Tehran with his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu.

