ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Syria had admitted it had shot down a Turkish warplane in the Mediterranean and apologised, BBC Monitoring reported, citing Turkey's state news agency Anatolia.

The report could not immediately be confirmed. Turkey's military earlier announced it had lost contact with a fighter jet while it was over the sea off the south-eastern coast. It did not give any further details.

(Writing by Jonathon Burch)