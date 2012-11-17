ISTANBUL A Turkish journalist captured by government troops in Syria three months ago has been freed and was handed over to Turkish lawmakers in Damascus on Saturday.

Cuneyt Unal, who works for the U.S.-funded al-Hurra television channel, went missing with Jordanian colleague Bashar Fahmi after crossing into Syria from Turkey on August 20.

"I am with our deputies and am doing well," Unal was quoted as saying by Turkey's state-run Anatolian news agency, adding that he had not been harmed during his captivity.

Unal also told reporters his Jordanian colleague, who was also captured, had been badly injured in the waist during clashes in Aleppo. He said he was caught by the army as he was trying to help Fahmi. Unal said he didn't know what happened to Fahmi after they were captured.

About 20 journalists have been killed in Syria since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

