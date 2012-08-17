ISTANBUL Turkey said on Friday a second of its citizens had been kidnapped in Lebanon on Thursday and warned its nationals against travelling to the country.

Lebanese Shi'ite gunmen kidnapped more than 20 people on Wednesday, including a Turkish businessman, in retaliation for the capture of one of their kinsmen in Syria.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states told their citizens to leave Lebanon after Wednesday's kidnappings and threats to seize more citizens of countries that have backed the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It was not immediately clear if Thursday's kidnapping was related to the abductions a day earlier.

"Another Turkish citizen was kidnapped on August 16 in Lebanon," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation in (Lebanon) is entering a course that threatens the security of our citizens ... our citizens should avoid travels to Lebanon unless absolutely necessary."

Turkish President Abdullah Gul said earlier he had spoken to Lebanon's prime minister and foreign minister at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Mecca on Thursday about the kidnapped Turkish businessman.

"I think they are doing what they can do. God willing we will rescue him safe and sound," he said in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)