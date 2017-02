Turkey's Chief of General Staff Necdet Ozel (R) receives information during his visit at a border outpost on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Turkish Military/Handout

ISTANBUL Turkey's military will respond with greater force if shelling from Syria continues to spill over the border, its chief of general staff said on Wednesday.

"We responded but if it continues we will respond with greater force," state television TRT quoted General Necdet Ozel as saying. Turkey's armed forces have been responding in kind in the past week to gunfire and shelling across the border from Syria.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)