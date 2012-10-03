ANKARA Turkey's foreign minister contacted NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five people in southeastern Turkey, his ministry said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc was quoted by the Cihan news agency as saying Syria must be made to account for the incident and there must be a response under international law.

