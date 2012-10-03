Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ANKARA Turkey's foreign minister contacted NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five people in southeastern Turkey, his ministry said in a statement.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc was quoted by the Cihan news agency as saying Syria must be made to account for the incident and there must be a response under international law.
(Reporting by Jonathon Burch and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.