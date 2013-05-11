BERLIN Turkey reserves the right to take "every kind of measure" after car bomb attacks which killed more than 40 people in the southern town of Reyhanli near the border with Syria on Saturday, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Davutoglu said he would discuss the matter with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan but said he saw no need for an emergency meeting of the NATO military alliance following the attacks.

Turkey has in the past invoked NATO's article four, which provides for states to "consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened".

(Reporting by Guslen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams)