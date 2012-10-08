Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
HACIPASA, Turkey The Turkish military launched a retaliatory strike on Syria on Monday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian soil landed in countryside in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, a Turkish state official told Reuters.
It was the sixth consecutive day of Turkish retaliation. The round from Syria landed 150-200 metres within Turkey's border in the district of Hacipasa at about 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), the official said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.