Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
ANKARA Turkey has received no formal query from Russia about its interception of a Syrian plane en route from Moscow to Damascus with Russian passengers on board, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was demanding an explanation from the Turkish authorities after Ankara forced the plane to land late on Wednesday on suspicion that it was carrying military equipment. Moscow accused Ankara of endangering Russian lives.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.
KUALA LUMPUR Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said on Sunday.