ISTANBUL Car bombs in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanli near the border with Syria killed more than 30 people on Saturday, Justice Minister Sadullah Ergin said.

"The number of people who were killed or injured is more than 100 now. More than 30 people were killed, and the number of people injured has increased," Ergin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

