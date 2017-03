A Syrian boy carries a bag as he and his family enter Turkey from the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite Syrian commercial crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, Hatay province, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas (

PARIS Turkey will provide the U.N. Security Council and fellow members of the NATO military alliance with details of the circumstances of its shooting down on Monday of a Syrian helicopter, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

Turkish warplanes shot down the Syrian Mi-17 helicopter after it violated Turkish airspace following repeated warnings, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said earlier.

(Writing by Jonathon Burch and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)