Russian envoy to U.N., Vitaly Churkin, dies in New York - foreign ministry
MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly at work in New York on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has been assured of Washington's full support at the United Nations and NATO after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five civilians on its territory, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave the assurances to Davutoglu in a phone call, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Turkey's armed forces hit targets inside Syria in response to the mortar strike.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.