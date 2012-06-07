Blast kills at least 10 in Pakistani city of Lahore
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
UNITED NATIONS International mediator Kofi Annan warned the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the Syria crisis will soon spiral out of control and called for "substantial pressure" on Damascus and consequences for undermining his peace plan, diplomats said.
Annan briefed the closed-door session of the Security Council along with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who said hopes for consolidating Annan's six-point peace plan for Syria were fading amid unrelenting violence between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Andrew Quinn; Editing by Bill Trott)
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
BEIRUT Syrian jihadists seen as close to Islamic State battled a rival hardline Islamist faction on Monday in northwestern Syria, a war monitor and an official with another insurgent group said.
ROME Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he wanted his ruling Democratic Party (PD) to hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the way for a showdown with his many critics in the group.