UNITED NATIONS International mediator Kofi Annan warned the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the Syria crisis will soon spiral out of control and called for "substantial pressure" on Damascus and consequences for undermining his peace plan, diplomats said.

Annan briefed the closed-door session of the Security Council along with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who said hopes for consolidating Annan's six-point peace plan for Syria were fading amid unrelenting violence between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

