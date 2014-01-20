UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "urgently considering his options" after Tehran suggested on Monday it does not support the June 2012 deal which is the basis for Syria peace talks and the Syrian opposition threatened to withdraw if Iran attended.

"The secretary-general was deeply disappointed by Iranian statements today that are not consistent with the assurances he received regarding Iranian support for the Geneva communique," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters, referring to a June 2012 plan for a political transition in Syria.

"The secretary-general is currently urgently considering his options in light of the disappointing reaction of some participants," Nesirky said, adding that Ban was also disappointed that the Syrian opposition had conditioned its participation on the withdrawal of Iran's invitation.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)