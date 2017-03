Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW Russia will veto a draft U.N. resolution to refer the Syria war to the International Criminal Court if it comes to a vote in the Security Council, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Tuesday.

France circulated a draft resolution to U.N. Security Council members on May 12 that seeks to refer the three-year-old civil war to the ICC for possible prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)