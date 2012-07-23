BELGRADE U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he was concerned about the risk of Syria using chemical weapons after Damascus warned it could deploy its arsenal of them if it felt threatened by foreign intervention.

Syria acknowledged for the first time on Monday that it had chemical and biological weapons, saying they would not be used against rebels but could be used against forces from outside the country.

"It would be reprehensible if anyone in Syria would use weapons of mass destruction," Ban told reporters during a visit to Serbia.

(This story was corrected to insert "reprehensible" and remove "incomprehensible" in quote)

