UNITED NATIONS Syria's conflict has taken a brutal turn with states providing arms to both sides spreading misery and risking "unintended consequences as the fighting intensifies and spreads," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The United Nations and Western officials have accused Iran of supplying weapons to Syria's pro-government forces, while Damascus has blamed Qatar and Saudi Arabia for arming rebels determined to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

"This conflict has taken a particularly brutal turn," Ban said. "The continuing militarization of the conflict is deeply tragic and highly dangerous."

"Those who provide arms to either side are only contributing to further misery - and the risk of unintended consequences as the fighting intensifies and spreads," he said.

A U.N. Security Council panel of independent experts that monitors sanctions against Iran has uncovered several examples of Iran transferring arms to Syria's government.

The 193-nation General Assembly last month overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution, which expressed "grave concern" at the escalation of violence in Syria and condemned the U.N. Security Council for its failure to take strong action.

