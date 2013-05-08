UNITED NATIONS U.N. peacekeepers are continuing to monitor the ceasefire line between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights but have relocated some observers because of the precarious security situation in conflict-torn Syria, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"UNDOF continues to do its utmost to ensure the implementation of its mandate while mitigating risk to its personnel," U.N. peacekeeping spokeswoman Josephine Guerrero said. "In light of the evolving security situation, peacekeepers from Position 86 have been relocated."

She said the world body was working to secure the release of four Filipino observers in the 1,000-member U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) who were detained by a rebel group on Tuesday, adding that UNDOF has indications they are unharmed.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)