UNITED NATIONS The United Nations on Saturday said it had received all documents necessary for Syria to join the chemical weapons convention and that Syria would come under the treaty starting on October 14.

"The Convention will enter into force for the Syrian Arab Republic on the 30th day following the date of deposit of this instrument of accession, namely on 14 October 2013," the U.N. press office said in a statement.

