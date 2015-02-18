UNITED NATIONS The United Nations mediator on Syria said on Tuesday that the government had expressed a willingness to suspend its aerial bombardment and artillery shelling of the northern city of Aleppo to allow for a local ceasefire to be tested.

Staffan de Mistura said opposition forces would be asked to suspend mortar and rocket fire.

"The government of Syria has indicated to me its willingness to halt all aerial bombing ... and artillery shelling for a period of six weeks all over the city of Aleppo from a date which we will be announcing from Damascus," de Mistura told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council.

He said he would travel to Syria as soon as possible.

"I have no illusions because based on past experiences this will be a difficult mission to be achieved," de Mistura said. "Facts on the ground will prove if the freeze holds and can be replicated elsewhere."

Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari declined to comment.

De Mistura, who has been working since October on his plan to negotiate "local freezes" that would start with Aleppo, told the Security Council that he had a long meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a recent visit to the country, said diplomats.

Aleppo is at the forefront of clashes between pro-government forces and a range of insurgents, including Islamist brigades, al Qaeda's hardline Syria wing Nusra Front and Western-backed units.

The Syrian army, backed by allied militia, has captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at encircling the northern city and cutting off insurgent supply lines, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

"Every time there is a proposal of a ceasefire ... history has proven that there is some type of acceleration in order to take a better position," de Mistura said. "I fear that could be the case."

More than 210,000 people have died in the Syrian conflict, which will enter its fifth year next month. Peaceful protests against Assad in March 2011 degenerated into an armed insurgency following a fierce security crackdown.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool, Bernard Orr)