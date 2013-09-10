WASHINGTON A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators is drafting a modified resolution on the use of military force in Syria that would give the United Nations time to take control of Syria's chemical weapons, Senate aides said on Tuesday.

The senators in the discussions include Democrats Robert Menendez, Carl Levin, Charles Schumer, Chris Coons and Robert Casey, as well as Republicans John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Kelly Ayotte and Saxby Chambliss, aides said.

The broad outline of their proposal would be for the United Nations to pass a resolution saying chemical weapons were used, then the United Nations would remove the weapons from Syria by a set date.

If that did not happen, the use of force would be authorized, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan)