WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate may not vote this week on the authorization for the use of military force in Syria, congressional aides said on Tuesday, after Syria's recent acceptance of a Russian proposal to give up its chemical weapons.

Congressional leaders also want to wait to assess the public's response to President Barack Obama's address to the American people on Syria on Tuesday night, several aides said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by David Brunnstrom)