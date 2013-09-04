WASHINGTON U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel told lawmakers on Wednesday that a limited military strike against Syria was expected to cost "tens of millions" of dollars.

"We have looked at the different costs, depending on the different options," Hagel told a hearing in the House of Representatives. "It would be in the tens of millions of dollars, that kind of range."

Pentagon officials previously had not disclosed cost estimates for a military operation, but a Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday that it could probably be funded with existing Defence Department resources without a request for supplemental funding.

(Reporting by David Alexander)