WASHINGTON The leaders of the United States, Britain and France all have a preference for a diplomatic solution on Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons but also see a need for the international community to weigh a "full range of responses" on the issue, the White House said on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday with French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the leaders agreed to have the U.N. Security Council explore a proposal floated by Russia to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control.

Carney also added that the leaders "discussed their preference for a diplomatic resolution but stressed the importance of continuing to develop a full range of responses" to the alleged use by Syria's government of chemical weapons.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan; editing by Jackie Frank)