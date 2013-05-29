WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department called on Lebanon's Hezbollah militia on Wednesday to withdraw its fighters from Syria immediately.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it was "unacceptable" and "dangerous" that Hezbollah had sent fighters into Syria. "We demand that Hezbollah withdraw its fighters from Syria immediately," she said at a regular daily news briefing.

