WASHINGTON President Barack Obama continues to monitor the deteriorating situation in Syria with concern and will make any decision on further steps based on U.S. national interests, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

"The president and every member of his national security team are greatly concerned by the terrible situation in Syria and the worsening situation in Syria," Carney told reporters at his daily briefing.

"The president is reviewing and considering what other options are available to him and to the United States as well as our allies and partners for further and additional steps in Syria, and that process continues," Carney added.

"As terrible as the situation is in Syria, he has to make decisions when it comes to policy toward Syria, that are in the best interests of the United States," he said.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)