WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will tell the American people and Congress on Tuesday evening that the United States must not let up pressure on Syria even as Washington explores a diplomatic alternative to military strikes.

While Obama plans to claim credit for a potential diplomatic breakthrough on Syria's chemical weapons, he still faces potential political damage from his failure so far to sell the public and Congress on the need for military intervention.

Diplomacy took centre stage on Capitol Hill as supporters and opponents of a military strike in Syria urged a pause in the process so the administration can explore Russia's proposal to put Syria's chemical weapons arsenal under international control.

The U.S. Senate put the brakes on a planned vote on authorization of military force in Syria as lawmakers assess the new diplomatic push and the public response to Obama's speech on Tuesday night.

"The Senate should give these international discussions time to play out, but not too much time," Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.

Obama will visit Senate Democrats and Republicans in separate meetings at the Capitol on Tuesday before making his nationally televised address from the White House. Spokesman Jay Carney said the president will keep pushing Congress to approve military force.

"We see this as potentially a positive development and we see this as a clear result of the pressure that has been put on Syria," Carney said when asked for the White House reaction to new reports that Syria will cede control of its stockpile.

Obama has said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad needs to be held accountable for an August 21 poison gas attack that killed more than a thousand civilians, including hundreds of children, and asked Congress to authorize limited military strikes.

But the plan has been deeply unpopular with Americans, polls show, and faces stiff resistance in a Congress where many lawmakers had not made up their minds.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he would oppose a resolution on military force in Syria because "a vital national security risk is clearly not in play.

'STRICT' TIMELINE NEEDED

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a Republican who announced last week he would support a strike, said the American people still did not support military action in Syria and Obama needed to make a stronger case.

Influential Republican Senator John McCain, a strong supporter of military action in Syria, said he was working to modify the congressional resolution authorizing U.S. military force to include a "strict" timeline for Damascus to turn over chemical weapons.

McCain said he was "extremely sceptical" about such a diplomatic solution but it would be a mistake not to pursue it.

"Some of us are already working on a modification to a congressional resolution that would require strict timelines and strict guidelines that would have to be met as part of the authorization for the president," he said on CBS' "This Morning" program.

McCain offered few specifics about his measure, but other lawmakers have also been floating proposals that would allow a certain window of time before allowing Obama to take further action, which could include air strikes.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told the House Armed Services Committee it was "the credible threat of military force" that prompted Assad to even acknowledge his chemical weapons stockpile.

In a televised address to the nation at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT Wednesday), Obama will explain to Americans why he wants to have permission to strike Syria, Carney said.

"He will also, as he did last night in response to questions from network anchors, note that we have some potential progress on the diplomatic front because of the credible threat of U.S. military force," he said.

But Carney also noted "there is ample reason to be sceptical" about Syria's intentions.

"We need to make sure beforehand that the Syrians are serious and will actually follow through on a commitment to give up a chemical weapons stockpile that they've been husbanding for decades against this international prohibition," he said.

(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Doina Chiacu)