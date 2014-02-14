BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that President Barack Obama has asked for possible new policy options on Syria given the worsening humanitarian situation there.

"He has asked all of us to think about various options that may or may not exist. The answer to the question: have they been presented? No, they have not. But that evaluation, by necessity, given the circumstances, is taking place at this time," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Beijing.

"And when these options are ripe and when the president calls for it, there will undoubtedly be some discussion about them."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)