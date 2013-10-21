U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Rivkin (L) welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as he arrives for a meeting at the U.S. Ambassador residence in Paris October 21, 2013 for the start of a European tour over Syria. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it was hard to see how Iran could play a constructive role in planned peace talks in Geneva without backing plans for a transitional government in Syria.

Speaking in Paris after talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah, Kerry said Iran had already not supported the implementation of a first round of talks in Geneva.

"So it's very hard to see how Iran can be constructive in the absence of their willingness to come for the purpose of the negotiation," he told reporters. "If they accept Geneva 1, and want to be constructive in helping to set up a transitional government, that's a different issue."

