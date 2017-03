U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry presents the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON There will be no U.S. boots on the ground in Syria's civil war, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday after he was pressed on his earlier reluctance to see Congress explicitly prohibit this.

"Whatever prohibition clarifies it to Congress or the American people, there will not be American boots on the ground with respect to the civil war," Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)