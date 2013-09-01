Brexit battle lines drawn as UK readies divorce papers
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry voiced confidence on Sunday that Congress "will do what is right" with President Barack Obama's request that it approve his call for limited U.S. military strikes against Syria.
(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.
GENEVA Syria peace talks in Geneva showed a first flicker of movement on Wednesday, as the opposition said President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators had been pushed by his Russian allies to address for the first time opposition demands for a political transition.