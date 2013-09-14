German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON A deal between the United States and Russia to destroy Syria's chemical weapons will afford Syrian President Bashar-al Assad months to "delay and deceive" while more die in that country's war, two senior Republican senators said on Saturday.
"It requires a willful suspension of disbelief to see this agreement as anything other than the start of a diplomatic blind alley, and the Obama administration is being led into it by Bashar Assad and (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," Senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said in a statement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.