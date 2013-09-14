German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama welcomed a U.S.-Russian accord on Saturday aimed at getting control of Syrian chemical weapons and warned that if diplomacy fails the United States remains prepared to act.
In a statement, Obama reacted to the framework deal that emerged from talks in Geneva between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Amid questions about how the deal would be enforced should Syria fail to live up to its obligations, Obama said the United States would work with Russia, Britain, France and the United Nations to ensure there are consequences. Much work remains to be done, he said.
And if diplomacy fails on Syria, "the United States remains prepared to act," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.