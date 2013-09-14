WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Saturday that U.S. military forces were still positioned for possible military strikes on Syria, at least for now, even after a U.S.-Russia agreement on destroying Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

"We haven't made any changes to our force posture to this point," Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement.

"The credible threat of military force has been key to driving diplomatic progress, and it's important that the Assad regime lives up to its obligations under the framework agreement."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)