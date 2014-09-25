WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Thursday it is too early to say that the U.S.-led coalition is "winning" against Islamic State, pointing to the group's continued access to financing, volunteers and weapons even after being bombed in Syria and Iraq.

"Your question gets at ... How do you know you're winning? And what I'm telling you is, it's going to take us a while to be able to say that," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told reporters.

"Even after the hits they've taken and they have been hit ... they still have financing at their fingertips. They still have plenty of volunteers. They still have plenty of weapons and vehicles and the ability to move around," he said.

Earlier this week, U.S. aircraft, accompanied by planes from Arab allies, began striking Islamic State targets in Syria, marking an expansion of the U.S. air campaign against the militant group that began last month in neighbouring Iraq.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military announced strikes on small oil refineries in eastern Syria intended to undermine the group's ability to finance itself through oil sales.

Kirby said the United States had not seen movement of troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who remains an illegitimate leader in Western eyes, into areas of Syria where Islamic State had been hit by U.S. and allied air strikes.

"We've also seen ... to be quite honest ... much in terms of reaction by (Islamic State) inside Syria as a result of these attacks. In other words, they're not seeing a lot of movement or major muscle movement changes by them in just the last couple of days."

Kirby said U.S. officials were working to establish whether civilians had been killed or injured in the recent strikes.

"We are aware of some reporting out there that there may have been civilian casualties, and we're taking a look at that," he said.

"I would add, though, not as a caveat, but just to be completely transparent, we don't have any credible operational reporting through operational channels that would sustain those allegations."

(Reporting by Missy Ryan and Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey, Bill Trott and Steve Orlofsky)