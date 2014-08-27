China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
BOSTON The mother of an American journalist held captive by militant group Islamic State released a video on Wednesday appealing directly to the group's leader for his release.
"I am sending this message to you, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Quraishi al-Hussaini, the caliph of the Islamic State. I am Shirley Sotloff. My son Steven is in your hands," Sotloff said in the video, given to the New York Times.
"I ask you to use your authority to spare his life and to follow the example set by the Prophet Mohammed, who protected people of The Book."
Sotloff, 31, went missing in Syria last year while covering the conflict there. Islamic State released of video last week in which he can be seen kneeling following the filmed decapitation of fellow journalist James Foley.
Islamic State, which declared a caliphate in territory it has captured in Syria and Iraq, threatened to kill Sotloff if its demands are not met, including the halting of American air strikes against the group.
"I want what every mother wants: to live to see her children's children. I plead with you to grant me this," she said.
Another American writer, Peter Theo Curtis, was released on Sunday after two years held captive by another militant group operating in Syria, the Nusra Front. He said on Wednesday he was emotionally overwhelmed by his welcome home.
The terms of Curtis's release, brokered in part by Qatar, have not been disclosed.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.