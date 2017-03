WASHINGTON Ongoing strikes by the United States and partner nations in Syria could include around 20 targets, a U.S. official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said some of the strikes employed Tomahawk missiles launched from at least one U.S. ship at sea.

The Pentagon earlier said some of the strikes were being carried out from the air, using a mix of fighter jets and bomber aircraft.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)